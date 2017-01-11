Ex-lifer released in Arizona case died in Colorado prison

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

PHOENIX — An ex-lifer freed from prison in Arizona after serving 37 years for two homicides has died in Colorado where he was imprisoned on sexual assault convictions involving child victims.

The Arizona Republic (https://goo.gl/7tw1dg ) reports that William Macumber died Oct. 10 at age 81, and Colorado Department of Corrections spokeswoman Laurie Kilpatrick confirmed Wednesday that Macumber is deceased.

Kilpatrick declined to provide details, but Macumber attorney Larry Hammond told the Republic that Macumber died of emphysema.

Macumber long contended he was innocent of a 1962 Scottsdale double-killing and was framed by his ex-wife, which she denied.

Macumber was released from prison in Arizona in 2012 in a deal with prosecutors after defense attorneys argued that jurors weren’t told that another man who had since died had confessed to the killings.