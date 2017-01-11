Parents of Texas man killed in police shooting file lawsuit

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

MESA, Ariz. — The parents of a Texas man killed last year in a Mesa police shooting have filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against the city and the former officer involved.

Norma and Grady Shaver’s suit filed Tuesday in Maricopa County Superior Court seeks unspecified general and punitive damages.

Daniel Shaver of Granbury, Texas was killed outside his Mesa hotel room Jan. 16 after police responded to a report that someone was pointing a gun out a window.

An unarmed Shaver reportedly begged police not to shoot him moments before Officer Philip Brailsford opened fire.

Brailsford was fired by the police department. He has pleaded not guilty to a charge of second-degree murder in Shaver’s death and is facing trial.

Shaver’s widow filed a $35 million notice of claim against Mesa over the shooting.