Lawsuit seeks contempt ruling for Border Patrol over videos

PHOENIX — Attorneys in a civil case against the Border Patrol over its Arizona jails wants a federal judge to hold the agency in contempt for failing to provide surveillance video showing the conditions immigrants are held in.

A coalition of advocacy groups and attorneys asked Judge David Bury of Tucson on Monday to hold the Border Patrol in contempt and issue sanctions over surveillance video the agency is legally required to provide but hasn’t in full because some footage files are corrupted.

The suit was first filed in June 2015 alleging that the Tucson Sector, which comprises most of Arizona, keeps migrant holding cells extremely cold and filthy.

Bury sanctioned the Border Patrol in September 2015 over its destruction of video evidence.

The Border Patrol does not comment on pending litigation.