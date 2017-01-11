Brief closure will allow new adventures at Meow Wolf

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

The ever-inventive Meow Wolf’s House of Eternal Return will be shut down Jan. 17-Jan. 31, but a recent blog post gives an idea of what to expect when it reopens at the beginning of February.

Look for new rooms and sculptures, a new portal from the house, and new clues about the absent family — some that can only be discovered with special flashlights that will cause them to become visible.

One of the biggest changes, though, according to the blog on its website, will be a new interactive room, Wilderness, put together by doseone (Adam Drucker) from Oakland. Drucker apparentlly was Meow Wolf’s first artist-in-resident (a program the group looks to continue) and he was given free rein with collaborators to produce his own room at the exhibit.

Dubbed Wilderness, the room will incorporate interactive music controllers that people can play, plus his visual “geometric and psychedelic aesthetics,” as Matt King, Meow Wolf chief creative officer (wouldn’t you love a job with a title like that?), explained in the post.

Just to give us all a reason to go back… must be why it’s called “Eternal Return.”