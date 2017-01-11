Woman charged with embezzling from agency for the disabled

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SANTA FE — A woman who worked for an organization that helps people with mental and physical disabilities handle their personal finances and other needs is accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from clients.

On Wednesday Santa Fe County deputies arrested 38-year-old Michelle Lucero for embezzlement, forgery and tampering with evidence for cashing checks from clients at Easter Seals El Mirador totaling $11,466.

According to a sheriff’s office court statement, deputies spoke with Lucero Wednesday. The CEO of Easter Seals had reported the findings of an internal investigation showing that Lucero, who was fired Dec. 12, may have been embezzling from clients.

When confronted with evidence from the internal investigation, Lucero said she would sign a client’s name on a check and cash it at a bank even though it was against department policy. Lucero eventually admitted that she cashed the checks “for her own personal gain” but said she intended to pay the money back, says the sheriff’s office affidavit.

The sheriff’s office had been investigating since Dec. 1 when Easter Seals officials alerted deputies to Lucero’s possible embezzlement.

Easter Seals’ CEO Patricia Romero told investigators that she believed Lucero had been embezzling from clients over the last year and provided deputies with evidence of stolen checks and a list of checks with discrepancies.

Romero said Lucero had access to clients’ accounts, but she said she should not have been accessing those accounts in her most recent position.