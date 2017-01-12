Democrats could learn from New Mexico

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

In a couple of days, lawmakers from across the state will meet in Santa Fe. Representatives and senators will arrive to meet a beautiful opening day ceremony, and our state will meet a familiar face: Democratic control of both houses.

Unlike the rest of the nation, which experienced a red wave of radicalism and discontent, New Mexico had a return to normalcy.

In 2014, the New Mexico Democratic Party learned the lesson that the Democratic National Committee now must learn. Everything is about message and structure.

Media pundits and columnists have been spewing unhelpful advice about how the Democrats need to focus on blue collar, working middle-class whites. That is a mistake. Of course, blue collar, working middle-class whites ought to have lived a good and comfortable life, but also should all Americans.

There is a misleading narrative floating around that these people have been totally left behind by the Obama administration and the establishment. But they haven’t been left behind.

In the key states that cost Hillary Clinton the election – Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania – the median household income is on par with the national average.

That is because the policies enacted by the Obama administration – like the auto bailout, the stimulus and the ACA – helped these states the most. The real people left behind by the government are the people without cleaning running water in Flint, Mich.; the people that don’t have access to health care providers in Concordia Parish, La.; and of course the Native Americans living on reservations.

There is a myth being sold that the Democrats need to focus on middle America. The truth is Democrats need to focus on all of America. To try to set an agenda of a single policy issue or pander to one niche demographic is not good governance and people are entitled to good governance.

The people of New Mexico saw an ineffective Legislature and have handily returned control to Dems.

The Dems in New Mexico succeeded without the madness of a fundamental realignment policy or belief. The core of the Democratic platform has not changed.

However, the approach and the structure of sharing the Democratic belief has become more direct, more personable and clearer.

On paper, the Democratic Party is the party and has always been the party of the working class and downtrodden, the party of people yearning for equality and change. But ideas and polices mean nothing if you cannot communicate to the people.

The New Mexico Democratic Party rebuilt its internal structure centered on unity and advocacy. It rebuilt its brand without changing its principles.

This is the lesson that the Democratic National Committee must learn from New Mexico.