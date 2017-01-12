Editorial: Forget the grandstanding; too many kids can’t read

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Set aside for a moment the political posturing and finger-pointing that quickly followed the announcement that just a fraction of New Mexico parents receive written notice when their children can’t read at the appropriate level. Instead, focus on the kids.

Focus on the frightening statistic that 6,815 of the state’s 25,815 third-graders can’t read at grade level – roughly one out of every four, according to the short-cycle assessments districts choose, administer and report to the state. Focus on the 96 percent of those 6,815 third-graders who can’t read who are then summarily promoted to fourth grade to continue their struggle – many en route to adding to the state’s horrific dropout numbers.

Thousands of New Mexico children are being shoved through a K-12 pipeline without ever knowing the joy of being able to read a great story, much less complete a job application. And hundreds of millions of public dollars are being spent to shove them through that pipeline, with what can be quantified as a 26.4 percent literacy failure rate. And all without most parents being told in writing their children need help with reading. Yet instead of focusing on children who, by their districts’ own data, can’t read:

• American Federation of Teachers New Mexico President Stephanie Ly is using the information to advance the union’s anti-testing/anti-accountability platform by trumpeting in a news release that “standardized tests are not a meaningful, nor thorough, method to assess a student’s abilities.” That is disingenuous at best.

These short-cycle assessments are selected by districts, and assessments including the new Istation are adaptive, meaning they adjust their questions up or down based on a student’s ability to answer correctly, giving an accurate snapshot of where that student stands. These district assessment numbers do correlate with the much-maligned PARCC assessment results – of the 6,815 third-graders who could not read according to their districts, 6,799 were Level 1 PARCC readers, i.e., they “did not meet expectations” on that test, either. And this 26 percent illiteracy rate aligns with state graduation rates, where around 30 percent of students do not graduate in four years.

• Sen. Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque, is using the information to once again demand that the $2.75 billion – with a “b” – annual K-12 budget be increased and students continue to be promoted irrespective of literacy because “by the time they are 8 or 9 years old, they are part of a social group and their own cohort.”

Her stance ignores the fact that money hasn’t bought New Mexico education success yet – last year the state was 36th in annual per-pupil spending but 49th on quality of education measures. As for the cohort argument, New Mexico is struggling with a cohort of uneducated and unskilled residents that have it ranked second in the nation – for worst unemployment rate.

• Albuquerque Public Schools, which educates a quarter of the state’s students, is using the information to parse the law and maintain it does not have to notify parents in writing because it is in “constant contact” with parents via two parent-teacher conferences a year.

APS sent out just 82 letters to families about students not reading proficiently when it self-reported 1,975 of its third-graders could not, and promoted 1,935 of those kids to fourth grade. That sloppy approach ignores the fact that something as serious as illiteracy needs to be handled in a uniform and formal process, that a letter helps create and inform a record of student performance and intervention, and criticism in writing is taken much more seriously than a comment at what in some cases isn’t much more than a quick meet-and-greet.

A post by a parent on ABQJournal.com disputes APS’ version of reality, saying that in 2006 “when our daughter was in 1st grade in an APS school, we felt she was struggling with reading. Her teacher at the time was quick to reassure us she was doing fine. We decided on our own to get her reading help outside of APS. We also transferred school for our daughter’s second grade year. Upon starting at the new school for 2nd grade, her new teacher asked me how our daughter did with summer school, when I asked what the teacher meant, she explained that APS records said our daughter was not proficient in reading and recommended summer school. We were NEVER told any of this. … The killer was I met other parents that year that had similar experiences, parents never notified.”

Apologists for the state’s K-12 results are fond of blaming uninvolved parents. Yet informing parents early and often if there are issues with literacy is essential to that involvement. Gov. Susana Martinez said that “instead of telling parents that their child isn’t on grade-level, they’re kept in the dark and schools are passing their kids onto the next grade. That is unacceptable. It’s time to give our parents the information they deserve, and our kids the support they need.”

At the end of the day, New Mexico cannot afford to continue to focus on political posturing and finger-pointing. It needs to focus on ensuring the students who can’t read become literate.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.