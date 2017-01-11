Yodice: Midseason prep hoops report portends March madness

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

With the metro tournament behind us, we’ve reached sort of the unofficial midway point of the prep basketball season.

Here are some of my observations on the Class 6A division as we move into the second half:

BOYS: Does this group of 24 schools have one that stands out clearly above the rest?

No. And that’s wonderful news for everyone, because that means we are all in for some outstanding basketball the second full week of March.

There are at least half a dozen teams, on a given night, who could beat anybody. Oñate and that collection of terrific guards deserves to be at the top of that list at the moment.

But it’s crowded at the top.

From inside the metro, Rio Rancho is the hottest team, and the best team — and the Rams haven’t been near full strength the entire season. They looked fantastic in the last two rounds of the metros; a road game at Cleveland looms next Friday early in the District 1-6A campaign.

But Ram coach Wally Salata is going to earn his stipend this season. During this recent solid stretch — winners of six out of seven with the only loss coming against Oñate in the finals of Rio Rancho’s holiday event — the Rams have not had their leading scorer, senior guard Clay Patterson.

He is due back soon, and we’ll have to monitor how the team chemistry, which looks amazing right now, becomes altered. If at all. Having said that, Rio Rancho is the deepest and most talented team in the metro area.

Other teams at the top include Las Cruces, Hobbs, Cleveland, Albuquerque High and Eldorado. All have their strengths and flaws.

Albuquerque High was the top seed for the metro tournament, but the Bulldogs have lost three straight and they look a bit vulnerable at the moment. Still, this team has some solid pieces and are the favorites to win District 4-6A.

I still believe Eldorado can be a factor into March, but the Eagles had better learn how to close out games before we get there. This has been a bugaboo in the first half of the season — up to and including that crazy triple-overtime loss to Cleveland on Tuesday.

Speaking of the Storm, it has been up and down so far this season, but man is this team quick, deep and athletic. I’m very interested to watch Cleveland take on Rio Rancho in eight days.

That next tier of 6A challengers, at least from my keyboard, includes the likes of Sandia, Volcano Vista and Cibola. And of course, as Rio Rancho demonstrated quite ably last March, it is wrong to rule out most anyone.

GIRLS: Now that we have identified West Mesa as the metro area’s best team at midseason, a larger question looms: How do the Mustangs match up against the southern triumvirate of Carlsbad, Hobbs and Las Cruces?

The Cavegirls and Eagles both are undefeated, and Hobbs — with former Roswell High coach Joe Carpenter now running the show, apparently with great success — is coming off a strong 19-point victory over 13-1 Las Cruces the other night.

Carlsbad, to me — and to many — is the most balanced 6A team in New Mexico. The Cavegirls have a marvelous sophomore guard in Carsyn Boswell, depth at pretty much every position, plus a couple of talented and effective bigs.

West Mesa (11-1) is exactly halfway through its’ 24-game schedule. Frankly, the Mustangs shouldn’t lose another game the remainder of the regular season. Highland, if it catches fire, might be a possible upset threat in a one-game scenario, but my educated guess is that West Mesa, which has already won nine in a row, will head into the state tournament with a 22-game winning streak, capped with the District 4-6A tournament.

That puts the Mustangs easily inside the top four for the playoffs. Will we see them run down the ramp at the Pit? Hard to say for sure; only the last game of the season is played there. But it’s not difficult to fall in love with this team.

West Mesa is far from the only metro contender. Eldorado remains viable. Perhaps Sandia — a team nobody is talking about but should be, and a definite sleeper pick come March — plus Volcano Vista and La Cueva, as well.

Cibola is the real wildcard — IF do-it-all guard Amaya Brown returns. Brown’s plan all along has been to be ready for the district opener, which is a week from today. But with knee injuries, you never know. There is absolutely no guarantee Brown will be cleared to return next week, or even this season, for that matter.