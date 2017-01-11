Lobos neglecting to feed Williams late in games

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

It’s simple. Or, so it would seem.

In an era when the Mountain West Conference hasn’t had many high scoring big men, the New Mexico Lobos have been the exception.

Be it Drew Gordon, Alex Kirk, Cameron Bairstow and now Tim Williams, the Lobos have had four of the most prolific scoring post players in the past six years.

This season, Williams is averaging 18.5 points (No. 2 in the Mountain West) and shooting 59.7 percent (No. 1). But in crunch time, the final five minutes of regulation in the past three losses for the Lobos (9-8, 2-3), he’s been a non-factor.

Williams scored 67 points (22.3 per game) in the losses, but only two in the final five minutes of the second half (15 total minutes) with hardly any attempts from teammates to get him shots.

Here are Williams’ first 35 minute/final 5 minute breakdowns of the past three losses:

• Utah State first 35: 30 points / 13-17 FGs / 4-5 FTs

• Utah State final 5: 0 points / 0-1 FGs / 0-0 FTs

• Nevada first 35: 20 points / 9-13 FGs / 2-6 FTs

• Nevada final 5: 2 points / 1-1 FGs / 0-0 FTs

• UNLV first 35: 11 points / 5-8 FGs / 1-2 FTs

• UNLV final 5: 0 points / 0-0 FGs / 0-0 FTs

Note that the stats above do not reflect the Nevada overtime period, where Williams was 0-2 from the field and 4-4 from the free throw line.

“I don’t think we took him out (of the game),” UNLV coach Marvin Menzies said of Tuesday’s 71-66 win over UNM in the Pit. “The guy was 5-for-8 on the shots that he got. He’s a phenomenal player. One of our goals was obviously to keep the ball out of his hands as much as we can.”

And they did keep it out of his hands when it mattered most.

So did Nevada.

And so did Utah State.

CRYING (FOR) FOUL: Fans seemed to be clamoring for a foul in the final minute of UNM’s past two losses in the Pit.

Against Nevada, the Lobos could have fouled in the closing seconds of regulation giving Nevada two foul shots. Instead, with sevens seconds left in regulation, Marcus Marshall banked in the team’s seventh 3-pointer in the final 1:49 to tie the game and force overtime, where UNM lost 105-104.

UNM coach Craig Neal said his philosophy on fouling with a 3-point lead is to do so with under 10 seconds. But decision not to foul was made with 16 seconds to play with Sam Logwood shooting two free throws. The presumption was that Logwood would hit at least one for a four-point lead. He missed both, no instructions to foul came from the bench thereafter, and the clock didn’t stop again before Marshall’s 3-pointer.

Tuesday, UNLV led 69-66 with 1:19 remaining and milked 1:02 off the clock thanks to an offensive rebound by center Cheickna Dembele with 47 seconds left. UNM could have fouled to send Dembele, a 37.9 percent free- throw shooter, to the line with the hopes of getting an additional possessions down the stretch. Instead, Neal opted to defend for another 30 seconds before getting the ball back for one final possession with 17 seconds remaining.

“With 49 seconds (it was 47), you’re thinking you’re going to get a last shot,” Neal said. “You’re thinking you’re going to get a last stop and then you’re going to go down and get the shot that you want.”

Neal said the team already had a play drawn up from a timeout at the 1:19 mark, so it let the time tick away. On the final possession, Elijah Brown missed a contested corner 3-pointer that could have tied the game. Neal said a second option was for a shot from an open Kuiper on the other side of the court.

In neither scenario would a foul have guaranteed victory. But, as is often the case for struggling teams, the options chosen simply didn’t work.

