The Colorado Rockies 2017 Winter Caravan rolls into Albuquerque on Friday, Jan. 27. The highlight will be a luncheon held at the Albuquerque Convention Center

Scheduled to attend are new Rockies manager Bud Black, former Isotope and 2016 breakout shortstop Trevor Story, lefty reliever and Farmington native Mike Dunn, right-handed reliever Adam Ottavino and Rockies mascot Dinger.

Tickets for the luncheon will be $30 per person or $275 for a table of 10. Tickets are available from the Isotopes Administrative Offices at 505-924-BALL (option 3). Tickets must be ordered by Jan. 20. Tickets will not be available at the door.

Net proceeds from will benefit Lobo Little League in an effort to help it recover from theft and vandalism in 2016.

Black previously served as manager of the San Diego Padres from 2007-15.

Shortstop Story, who played 61 games in Albuquerque in 2015, enters his second season with the Rockies after an impressive rookie campaign in which he hit 27 home runs in just 97 games before an injury ended his season.

Dunn, a lefty reliever who played in Miami from 2011-16, enters his first season with the Rockies after signing with the club as a free agent last month.

Ottavino, a 2006 first round draft pick, begins his sixth campaign in the Rockies bullpen.

Free parking will be available in the Convention Center’s east parking structure with an entrance off MLK Ave and Broadway NE.