The Valley High School volleyball teams had to spend the entire 2016 season on the road. The boys and girls basketball programs haven’t played any home games this season.

That is expected to change – finally – next week.

Most of the construction that has been ongoing around the main gym is complete, Vikings athletic director Joe Coleman said Wednesday, and the first home games of the 2016-17 season are on target for next week.

Valley’s girls are to play host to Albuquerque High on Wednesday, with the boys hosting the Bulldogs the following night. The plan is to have the boys and girls host all their District 4-6A games as planned, Coleman said.

The new spirit room is completed, he said, as is the weight room. Locker rooms have been redone. Work continues on the wrestling room and Coleman’s new office.

Coleman said his priority is to make sure the scoreboards and such are all in working order before Wednesday.

Last March, as construction began, the Valley girls had to host a first-round playoff game against Hobbs in Rio Grande’s gym. The boys played Atrisco Heritage at Sandia.

VIVIAN CLASSIC: One of the premier wrestling tournaments of the prep season, the Joe Vivian Classic, runs Friday and Saturday, and this year it has a first-time venue: Volcano Vista.

All the top wrestling programs from Albuquerque will be on hand, as well as defending Class 5A state champion Belen. The three primary Class 6A state challengers – Cleveland, Rio Rancho and Piedra Vista – will not be at the Vivian. In fact, of the 23 programs in 6A, those three and Gadsden are the only ones who aren’t scheduled to attend.

Top programs from outside the metro area include Carlsbad (the APS tournament champion), Robertson, St. Michael’s, Capital and Cobre. Cobre was also a state team champ last February.

The finals are scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday.

MORE TOURNAMENTS: Hope Christian takes its turn hosting tournaments this week. The boys and girls both are home the next three days.

The girls bracket has some serious heft, starting with the host team. The Huskies (11-2) meet Socorro in the opener at 6 p.m. today.

A pair of very good 5A teams – Los Lunas (8-6) and Bloomfield (10-2) – are in the field, plus 4A powers Shiprock (13-3) and West Las Vegas (10-3). Other first-rounders are Bloomfield-Hot Springs at 9 a.m., West Las Vegas-Shiprock at noon and Los Lunas-Taos at 3 p.m.

The championship game is 5 p.m. Saturday.

The Hope boys (10-4) open tonight at 7:30 against Zuni. Aside from the Huskies, the top team in the field is West Las Vegas (10-3), which opens at 1:30 this afternoon on the other side of the bracket against Bloomfield.

The boys final is 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

ORTIZ UPDATE: St. Pius quarterback Drew Ortiz has gained a third college offer, from Western New Mexico. This goes with offers he already has from Eastern New Mexico and New Mexico Highlands. Ortiz combined for 60 rushing and passing touchdowns last season for the Sartans in their state championship season.