Alyssa Anderson scored 18 points to lead UNLV to a 56-42 win over New Mexico Wednesday night in Las Vegas, Nev.

Richelle van der Keijl scored 13 points and had 16 rebounds and Jaisa Nunn scored 14 to lead the Lobos (8-7, 4-1).

UNLV (12-5, 3-2) took control early by outscoring UNM 23-8 in the first quarter.

