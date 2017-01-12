District Court trims clerks’ public hours

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Beginning next week, 2nd Judicial District Court clerks will only be available to assist the public for four hours each day.

Court officials say state budget cuts and resulting staff shortages forced their request to reduce services, which was granted Tuesday by state Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles Daniels.

In a letter to Daniels, Chief Judge Nan Nash and Court Executive Officer Jim Noel said limiting the hours of availability will let clerks “supplement areas of operations in which we have ongoing staff shortages.”

While the courthouse will remain open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the public service windows in the civil, family and criminal clerks’ offices will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nash said she expects the new hours to take effect Tuesday. The Children’s Court, she said, has already trimmed its hours of availability by one hour per day.

Advertisement Continue reading

Although the court has paid limited overtime to clerks to ensure filings are processed, Nash said, the court can’t afford that either.

“That’s why we’re having to take this extraordinary step in terms of reducing the hours,” Nash said. “So we can get the work done given the budget cuts we have had to endure as a judiciary.”

The letter sent Tuesday said that the court has 23 vacancies that can’t be filled because of a lack of funds and, as a result, staffers scramble to manage heavier work loads. The clerks, it said, have been hit particularly hard, leaving employees with workloads that “far exceed” those seen by clerks in other judicial districts.

“What they’re doing now is both dealing with the public and processing filings,” Nash said. “The problem is that, given the reduction in our workforce coupled with an increase in filings, they simply cannot keep up with processing all the filings while also servicing the public.”

Although Albuquerque’s District Court is the first to take the cost-cutting step, Administrative Office of the Courts Director Artie Pepin said he expects more will follow.

“I would not be surprised if there were others,” he said.

About half of the state’s Magistrate Courts, on the other hand, have already limited their public hours.

“We simply do not have enough people employed to do the work,” he said.