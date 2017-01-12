NM congressmen seek to shield Medicaid, health plans

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

WASHINGTON – New Mexico’s U.S. senators jumped into the middle of the Senate debate over scrapping Obamacare this week, offering legislation to repeal the so-called Cadillac tax and block any bill that would force Medicaid recipients off the insurance rolls.

Sens. Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich joined other Senate Democrats whose states expanded Medicaid access under the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, to introduce a Medicaid amendment during Senate floor action Wednesday night.

The Medicaid measure would have prevented passage of any legislation leaving more people uninsured, reducing Medicaid enrollment in expansion states, or leading to increased state spending on the health insurance program for the poor. But the amendment failed in the Republican-controlled Senate, which took up a slew of amendments related to a proposed Obamacare repeal.

Passed in 2010, the health care law provides subsidies for private insurance to lower-income people on state-run exchanges and expanded Medicaid. New Mexico stands to lose more than $2 billion a year in federal funding if the law is scrapped without replacement, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Congressional Republicans and President-elect Donald Trump have denounced the Affordable Care Act as unwieldy, expensive and unworkable – and have vowed to replace it. However, no replacement legislation has been introduced. Republicans are walking a political and legislative tightrope as millions of Americans are disgruntled with Obamacare but millions also benefit from its existence.

“The Medicaid expansion has made it possible for many New Mexicans to afford to see a doctor and pay for the medication and treatment they need to keep their families healthy,” Udall said.

New Mexico’s enrollment in Medicaid, a joint federal-state health insurance program for people with low incomes, has been brisk, with 258,292 New Mexicans having joined the rolls under President Obama’s expanded Medicaid eligibility terms. In all, there were more than 888,000 New Mexicans enrolled – or nearly half the state’s population – as of the start of December, according to the state Human Services Department.

Meanwhile, Heinrich teamed with Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., this week to introduce a stand-alone bill that would eliminate the so-called Cadillac tax on premium health plans. The levy is a 40 percent excise tax set to take effect on employer-sponsored health insurance plans in 2020. The Kaiser Family Foundation has estimated that one in four U.S. employers offering health care benefits would be affected by the tax if their plans remain unchanged.

The tax was originally set to go into effect next year, but Heinrich and Heller’s work on the issue in the last Congress led to a two-year delay until 2020. Delaying the tax until 2020 could cost the federal Treasury about $9 billion in revenues.

“Eliminating this onerous tax on employees’ health coverage will protect important benefits for workers and ensure that businesses and families get a fair deal,” Heinrich said, adding that “even the strongest supporters of the law know it isn’t perfect and that there are some parts that need to be fixed.”