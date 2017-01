.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are asking the public to avoid the area in the 3500 block of San Mateo NE because of a SWAT situation.

Police were called to the scene near San Mateo and Comanche early this morning and found someone barricaded in a trailer.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.