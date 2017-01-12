Mesa adopts anti-discrimination pledge for LGBT acceptance

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

MESA, Ariz. — The city of Mesa has adopted a Unity Pledge as part of a statewide effort to promote equal treatment for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender residents in terms of housing and accommodations.

The Arizona Republic reports (http://bit.ly/2j4P2s7 ) that Mayor John Giles issued the proclamation on Monday, saying it sends a message that Mesa welcomes diversity. The proclamation does not carry any enforcement power.

The pledge calls for LGBT non-discrimination policies in the workplace, housing and places open to the public, such as restaurants and hotels.

Mesa’s adoption of the pledge comes after City Council members last year could not reach a consensus to adopt a formal anti-discrimination ordinance that would have imposed penalties on violators.

___

Information from: The Arizona Republic, http://www.azcentral.com