4 kids hit in Colorado Springs crosswalk expected to recover

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Four children were run over on their way to school in Colorado Springs but are expected to recover.

The Gazette (http://bit.ly/2jnOqgZ) reports that witnesses say a crossing guard had stopped traffic at a crosswalk Thursday morning so the children could cross when a car made a right turn. It hit the children and trapped them underneath.

One of the drivers who was stopped at the intersection, Amanda Shafer, said five men who saw the crash rushed over and lifted the car off them.

Police spokesman Lt. Howard Black said all of the children were conscious and crying.