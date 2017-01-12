Placing Russia first among threats, Defense nominee warns of Kremlin attempts to ‘break’ NATO

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

WASHINGTON – Retired Marine Gen. James Mattis, Donald Trump’s pick to be the next U.S. defense secretary, placed Russia first among principal threats facing the United States, arguing for greater U.S. support for European allies to counter what he said were Moscow’s attempts to “break” the North Atlantic alliance.

Mattis, a revered combat leader who made his name in the wars following the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, cautioned that sustained cuts to military budgets and personnel meant that the U.S. military is no longer strong enough to easily outmatch Russia and a host of other threats.

As the president-elect’s other Cabinet picks face intense questioning in their own confirmation hearings, the 66-year-old former officer faced virtually no challenges from members of the Senate Armed Services Committee to his suitability, despite a pending vote that would allow a recent veteran to assume the top Pentagon job.

Mattis’ remarks provide some of the first hints about how the Trump administration, which has not put forward comprehensive national security plans, may alter the posture of the world’s most advanced military.

His comments also suggested some differences in viewpoint with the president-elect, who has repeatedly questioned longstanding miltary alliances and signaled a willingness to embrace Russian President Vladimir Putin.

If confirmed, Mattis will take control of the Pentagon at a time when it is seeking to complete an extended campaign against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria while grappling with an array of smaller terror cells and China’s military rise.

Mattis, known for his knowledge of military history and his use of the call sign “Chaos” during overseas deployments, is one of his generation’s most respected military officers. His blunt style has also brought controversy at times, as have his hawkish views on confronting threats in the Middle East.

Mattis was named the head of U.S. Central Command, one of the U.S. military’s most influential positions, in 2010, but left in 2013 amid disagreement with the White House over the general’s desire to intensify the military response to Iranian activities throughout the region.

In documents submitted to lawmakers prior to the hearing, Mattis identified Iran as “the primary source of turmoil” in the Middle East. “Its policies are contrary to our interests,” he said.

Although Mattis’ hawkish views on the danger from Iran appear to coincide with Trump’s, he voiced support Thursday for leaving President Barack Obama’s nuclear deal with Tehran intact. “I think it is in an imperfect arms control agreement, but when America gives her word, we have to live up to it and work with our allies,” he said.

Speaking to lawmakers about Russian activity beyond its borders, Mattis gave a full-throated defense of NATO and said he supports the Pentagon’s European Reassurance Initiative, which has added military power recently in Eastern Europe due to concerns about Russia pressure on the Baltics.

It’s unclear whether Mattis’ views will tee up a confrontation with the Trump White House. While Mattis said the United States must also look for opportunities to collaborate with Moscow, Trump’s apparent interest in partnering against the Islamic State in Syria could renew friction that has arisen between military and Obama White House officials.

Mattis repeatedly spoke up for military alliances, including those with NATO, South Korea and Japan, that Trump has questioned. The president-elect has expressed skepticism about U.S. security commitments unless those partners increase outlays for their own defense.

“We must also embrace our international alliances and security partnerships. History is clear: nations with strong allies thrive and those without them wither,” he said.

Asked about the possibility that Trump’s Cabinet nominees may differ with him on Russia, incoming press secretary Sean Spicer said that the president-elect was “not asking for clones” in selecting his senior advisers. Still, he said, “at the end of the day, each one of them is going to pursue a Trump agenda and a Trump vision.”

Mattis said Trump has shown himself to be open and inquisitive while discussing NATO with him. He promised to continue discussing the issue with the rest of Trump’s team, without drawing a distinction on which members may be less inclined to support the alliance.

Mattis’ comments suggest that he may act as a restraint on some of Trump’s impulses on national security issues, including the president-elect’s campaign statement about his willingness to employ waterboarding on terrorism suspects. He seemed to temper that position after meeting with Mattis.

Repeatedly, the nominee made reference to the need to improve military readiness, blaming years of budget cuts for an erosion to technology and manpower. Trump has promised to increase defense spending.

He also suggested that he would support continued efforts to integrate women more fully into the military, including in combat positions. Questioned by Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., about that topic, Mattis signaled that he is open to them serving in all jobs so long as they meet established requirements.

“The standards are the standards, and when people meet the standards, that’s the end of the discussion on that,” he said.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., who has been a strong supporter of gender integration, pointed to previous comments from Mattis as a retired general and questioned whether he opposed women serving in all combat roles. Mattis responded that he was not a government official at the time, and was not coming in with any specific agenda.

“If someone brings me a problem, I will look at it. But I’m not coming in looking for problems,” he said, adding that he had numerous women who served in his units during the invasion of Iraq in 2003.

Legislators are considering whether his confirmation could set a dangerous precedent in ceding civilian control of the military because he is so recently retired.

Current law requires former military personnel to have left service seven years before becoming defense secretary, unless a congressional waiver is granted. Lawmakers are expected to vote on a waiver proposal this week.

Although numerous lawmakers have expressed concerns about appointing a recently retired officer to lead the Pentagon, Mattis is expected to win the waiver, in part because of the esteem his lengthy military career has earned on Capitol Hill.