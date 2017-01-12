Justice Department Inspector General to investigate pre-election actions by department and FBI

By Matt Zapatosky / The Washington Post
Thursday, January 12th, 2017 at 11:28am

WASHINGTON – The Department of Justice Inspector General will review broad allegations of misconduct involving the FBI’s investigation of Hillary Clinton’s email practices and the bureau’s controversial decision shortly before the election to announce the probe had resumed, the Inspector General announced Thursday.

The probe will be wide ranging – encompassing the FBI’s various public statements on the matter, whether its deputy director should have been recused and whether Department of Justice or FBI employees leaked non-public information, according to a news release from Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz.

