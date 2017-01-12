Tommy John surgery could be a thing of the past thanks to ‘primary repair’ procedure

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

A Missouri doctor thinks he’s found a new and better alternative to Tommy John surgery that can shorten the recovery time needed for pitchers who need to undergo ligament repairs.

“It has that potential to be big,” orthopedic surgeon George Paletta told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch in a story published Thursday.

Paletta performed the procedure on former Cardinals reliever Seth Maness in August and already, Maness is feeling well enough to practice his pitches. And he has no doubt he’ll be ready for Opening Day.

“You go from looking at missing a whole season [with Tommy John surgery] to possibly being back at the start of the year [with the new procedure],” he told the Post-Dispatch. “That’s a big relief.”

The new procedure, known simply as “primary repair,” differs from Tommy John surgery in that instead of reconstructing the entire ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in the pitcher’s elbow, it keeps the existing ligament and makes the repair near the bone.

The surgery remains in the experimental phase, much like the Tommy John was when it was first performed on a Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher of the same name in 1974. Since then, Tommy John surgery has become a near-routine procedure. Having been performed on hundreds of athletes, and in particular MLB pitchers, medical literature reports the success rate is 85 percent.

Until primary repair procedures are performed more often, the success rate will remain unknown Although Paletta said, of the 50 procedures he’s performed, all have been successful, including the 32 primary repairs he’s done on high school and college pitchers.

In the major leagues, however, Maness is a trailblazer. Should his surgery, which shortens recovery time by half, prove successful, could become the primary procedure to address UCL failures at baseball’s highest levels.

“People are watching this and it’s an interesting thing for all of us,” Jeffrey Dugas, an Alabama-based surgeon who also performs primary repair procedures, told the Post-Dispatch. “There is a lot that we need to learn from Seth, a lot that we need to learn from all of the guys (who have had it). We need the data. There are still so many hurdles to go over, but we’re excited to watch what is going to happen because of what is possible. We’re going to follow him very closely.”

Maness, who was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011, is an unsigned free agent – many teams likely assumed he’d be unavailable next season because of his injury and subsequent surgery. The right-hander previously spent four seasons in St. Louis where he had ERA of 3.19.