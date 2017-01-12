Melania Trump’s longtime makeup artist opens up about the future first lady

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

The continued dust-up over who will dress Melania Trump for the inauguration next week? It does not bother the Slovenian-born former fashion model one bit, her longtime makeup artist Nicole Bryl said.

In an interview with Women’s Wear Daily, Bryl, who has been crafting Trump’s signature smoky eyes and all-weather bronze skin for more than a decade, said that when it comes to the couture controversy, the future first lady stays above the fray.

“Thank goodness Melania doesn’t even in the slightest get upset about these things,” Bryl said. “She is impressively one of the most self-assured, self-confident women I have ever known, and the only one who gets flustered about this sort of talk is me and those who know her and care for her the most.”

Bryl, who also works with President-elect Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump, will be arriving in Washington next week as part of Melania Trump’s glam squad. But just what the next first lady will be wearing on Inauguration Day is still top secret, the celebrity makeup artist said. “Until then, it’s all speculation,” Bryl said. “Sometimes things happen spontaneously in the moment, and this is usually when the magic occurs.”