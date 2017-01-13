About the cover: January 13, 2017

By Nick Chavez
Friday, January 13th, 2017 at 7:01am
728 Tiwa Lane NE

Rio Rancho, NM 87124

$343,224

2,200 sq. ft.

3 bed / 2 bath

Ocotillo Hills model

505.892.5030

Villa Chamisa model

505.989.4850

Welcome to 728 Tiwa Lane, located in Ocotillo Hills. This Stillbrooke model home features an open floor plan ideal for entertaining. The kitchen features Knotty Alder cabinets with an upgraded backsplash and built-in island. The kitchen also boasts granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, including a side-byside, counter-depth refrigerator. The kitchen and nook open up to the spacious great room with Kiva-style fireplace.

Fully-landscaped front and back yards are connected to an auto-timed watering system. The third car garage has been converted into an office space or hobby room. The mud room features a storage bench with hooks for coats and bags, while the utility room has built-in custom cabinets and a folding counter. The property also features refrigerated air conditioning, gas forced air heating, a tankless water system and a deluxe security system.

