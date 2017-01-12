.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Deputies are investigating after a man was discovered dead under the Interstate 40 bridge at the Carnuel exit Thursday morning, according to a spokeswoman for the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Felicia Romero said they’re considering the man’s death suspicious and it appears he has been dead for a couple days. She said when deputies arrived they had to climb down 62 feet to where the man had fallen.

“We’re considering it a suspicious death because we don’t know how or why he fell,” Romero said.

Homicide Sgt. John Allen said they believe the man, who appeared to be in his early 30s, died from injuries sustained in the fall but the autopsy will determine his cause of death conclusively.

“He didn’t have a lot of stuff with him,” Allen said. “We’re going to check after we ID him that he wasn’t reported missing.”