Rain, high-elevation snow in store this weekend

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Moist air expected to push into the state this weekend should dump some fresh snow on the state’s ski areas, and deliver rain to the lower elevations across much of northern New Mexico.

Albuquerque could get some of the white stuff on Sunday night, when temperatures are expected to drop to around freezing, forecasters said.

The northern mountains, especially areas above 8,500 feet, could get a foot or two of snow from Friday night through Sunday, said David Craft, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque.

Lower elevations will see cloudy skies and an increasing chance of rain through the weekend.

In Albuquerque, the chance of rain will increase from 20 percent on Friday to 70 percent on Saturday night, and 60 percent on Sunday.

A cold front expected to slide into the state on Sunday will give folks in the lower elevations their best chance of snow, Craft said.

Advertisement Continue reading

“By Sunday night, even the lower elevations further south will be cold enough for snow in a lot of places,” he said.

A 40 percent chance of snow is predicted Sunday night in Albuquerque.

Albuquerque can expect highs in the low 50s Friday and Saturday, dropping to a high of 42 on Sunday. A low of 32 is forecast Sunday night in Albuquerque.

The moist air is expected to clear out of New Mexico by the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday, when Albuquerque can expect an high of 44 and a 20 percent chance of rain.