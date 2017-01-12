Eclipse confirms layoffs at aircraft plant

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque’s Eclipse Aerospace confirmed Thursday that it has laid off an unspecified number of employees at its New Mexico aircraft factory.

The company, a maker of twin-engine light jets, did not disclose whether workers might be called back or whether more employees would be laid off but emphasized that it was still operating its manufacturing facility at Albuquerque International Sunport.

The layoffs come nearly two years after Eclipse merged with Superior, Wis.-based Kestrel Aviation to form a new company called One Aviation Corp.

“We are undergoing a corporate restructuring, including a personnel reduction, to align production output with our current and anticipated orders over the coming months and to prepare for the future Project Canada development and launch,” read a prepared statement.

One Aviation officials were unavailable for further comment but a check of its website revealed that Project Canada is a company code name for the next iteration in the Eclipse aircraft line.

To say Eclipse has experienced its share of ups and downs would be an understatement.

Launched in 2009 from the ashes of its predecessor, the bankrupt Eclipse Aviation, Eclipse Aerospace’s signature 550 jet was a core product for One Aviation.

The company acknowledged layoffs in August 2014 due to a stagnant business jet market. Eclipse Aerospace was credited with 12 aircraft sales in 2014 by the Washington, D.C.-based General Aviation Manufacturers Association in its annual report.