Motion: Police failed to `Mirandize’ Nambé homicide defendant

SANTA FE — Lawyers for a man accused of killing a Nambé woman and living with her dead body for a few weeks is asking a judge to suppress statements the alleged killer made to police about the homicide because he has not been read his Miranda rights.

Robert Mondrian-Powell was arrested in Las Cruces Oct. 14 for allegedly killing 67-year-old Elvira Segura at her Nambé home in the fall. Segura’s body was found Sept. 27, and an autopsy report determined she had been dead for weeks.

Mondrian-Powell was found by State Police while he was grocery shopping at Albertson’s and was taken into custody after he said he shot Segura after an argument. Mondrian-Powell is charged with second degree murder, tampering with evidence, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and unlawful talking of a motor vehicle. He’s scheduled to be arraigned in front of Judge T. Glenn Ellington Jan. 23.

A motion filed in District Court Jan. 5 says Mondrian-Powell was asked 72 questions in 55 minutes before officers advised him of his constitutional rights to remain silent or have an attorney present, while he was interviewed in an interrogation room at a Las Cruces State Police office. It also claims he was unable to read the advisement-of-rights form that he eventually signed because he has a medical condition that requires him to wear glasses to read and that he was never told he could leave at any time.

The motion cites State Police case files in which Mondrian-Powell describes he and Segura’s four-year relationship for the officers. The documents say he eventually discussed a violent fight the couple had in September and that he acknowledged that he “shot her as she continued to scream at him from the bathroom.” Defense attorneys argue that these statements should be thrown out at trial because officers had not yet advised him of his Miranda rights.

“Under the well-established rule enunciated in Miranda v. Arizona, in order for statements made during custodial interrogation to be admitted against a defendant, a suspect must be advised of his legal rights prior to custodial interrogation,” the motion states.

The filing also says that Segura’s autopsy report didn’t show signs of gunshot wounds and that police didn’t find evidence of gunshots in the house. Therefore, investigators would not have a cause of death unless they had Mondrian-Powell’s statements, it argues.

Police believe Mondrian-Powell had been living in the house with Segura’s body because neighbors said they saw him holding a yard sale between the time they think she died and the time he took her Kia and abandoned it in Las Cruces. A GoFundMe page set up by one of Segura’s sons this week says Mondrian-Powell sold her belongings at the yard sale. That campaign had raised $15,315 as of Thursday afternoon.