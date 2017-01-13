Baseball camp raises cancer funds

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

For the fifth straight year, coaches, staff and alumni of the Albuquerque Baseball Academy will join together to host a fund-raising camp this weekend.

The 5th annual “Throw Cancer a Curve All Skills Camp” will take place Sunday at the Albuquerque Baseball Academy from noon to 4 p.m.

The cost is $100 and all proceeds go to Justin Solomon Foundation, the Martin Romero Scholarship Fund, and the Faith Kuhn Medical Fund.

Solomon, a former Piedra Vista baseball standout, is a cancer and kidney transplant survivor. He had surgery for stomach cancer in December.

Romero, a former Rio Grande baseball player, passed away from brain cancer in 2014.

Kuhn, the 10-year-old daughter of Valley baseball coach Chad Kuhn, has undergone multiple surgeries for spina bifida and scoliosis.

The initial camp was created and organized by ABA co-owner Ryan Brewer and former Rio Rancho High School and Cleveland High standout and current Boston Red Sox player Blake Swihart.

The first year the camp raised $12,000. Last year’s camp brought in $18,000.

Joining Swihart at the camp Sunday will be former Albuquerque Academy star and Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman; former Del Norte slugger and Tigers prospect Wade Hinkle; ex-Lobo Sam Wolff (Rangers); former La Cueva Bear, UNM Lobo and Albuquerque Isotope Austin House; and Scott Gracey, who pitched in independent league baseball the past two seasons.

Each camper will receive a hat from USA Baseball and a shirt courtesy of Rake City.

The ABA will also have several giveaways and auction off autographed Bregman and Swihart jerseys and baseballs signed by Boston Red Sox stars Dustin Pedroia and David Price and Houston Astros All-Star Jose Altuve.

To register, contact Brewer at ryanbrewer32@gmail.com.

Walk-ups will also be accepted Sunday at the ABA.