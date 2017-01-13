Men’s basketball: Ags cruise to 14th win in a row

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – Jemerrio James led six players in double figures with 19 points as New Mexico State won its 14th straight game with an 81-69 victory over Grand Canyon on Thursday night.

The win gives the Aggies a 20-game home winning streak and a string of 35 straight wins at home against Western Athletic Conference opponents.

Jermaine Haley finished with 15 points for the Aggies (16-2, 3-0). Braxton Huggins, Ian Baker, and Matt Taylor each added 11 points, and Eli Chuha chipped in 10 for New Mexico State,.

Grand Canyon (10-7, 1-1) cut a 13-point halftime shortfall to 53-51 with 11:43 left. But six straight Aggies points pushed the lead back to eight, and a Haley jumper made it double digits again.

Saturday

CSU Bakersfield at New Mexico State, 7 p.m., 101.7 FM