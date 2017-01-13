Chinese factory makes giant inflatable 'Trump-like' roosters

By Associated Press
Published: Friday, January 13th, 2017 at 3:44am
Updated: Friday, January 13th, 2017 at 4:44am

JIAXING, China (AP) — A factory in eastern China has been doing a brisk business selling giant inflatable roosters, some as tall as 16 feet, based on a design widely perceived to resemble President-elect Donald Trump.

Yifang Inflatables, a factory in the city of Jiaxing, near Shanghai, began selling the inflatables after images of a large sculpture of a similar design outside a shopping center in the northern city of Taiyuan went viral on social media last month.

Chinese state media have described the rooster as “sporting the President-elect's signature hairdo and hand gestures.”

Wei Qing, owner of the factory, said Friday they have sold around 100 of the roosters, in sizes from 2 to 5 meters (7 to 16 feet) tall, to shopping centers in mainland China and Taiwan.

