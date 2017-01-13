Serial toll evader with $12K tab arrested at Lincoln Tunnel

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

WEEHAWKEN, N.J. (AP) — Officials with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey have announced the arrest of a serial toll evader who owed $12,000 in unpaid fees.

NJ.com reports (http://bit.ly/2j6PiqR ) 42-year-old Julian Garcia, of Morris County, was arrested after authorities say he attempted to avoid paying the toll at the Lincoln Tunnel on Thursday.

The Towaco man was charged with theft of service and theft by unlawful taking after police discovered how much he owed.

Garcia's Honda Civic was impounded. It's unclear if he has an attorney who could comment.

