.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Authorities say two men — a New Mexico hunting guide and a client who were shot at a West Texas ranch near the Mexico border last week — were injured when they and another member of their hunting group opened fire on each other during a “state of confusion.”

Presidio (Texas) County Sheriff Danny Dominguez said they’re trying to determine who shot who on the night of Jan. 6. A 26-year-old from New Mexico and a 59-year-old were shot.

Dominguez said gunfire erupted in a “state of confusion” after someone tried to open the door of the recreational vehicle where the 59-year-old was staying. Investigators are trying to determine who pulled on the door.

Dominguez says no charges have been filed, but the investigation’s results will be turned over to the district attorney.

Advertisement Continue reading

Initial reports suggested the hunting party believed it had been attacked near the Mexican border by “illegal aliens” and that it was an attempted kidnapping.

Rancher and Gila Livestock Growers Association President Laura Schneberger issued a news release about the attack, based on an account from the family of hunting guide Walker Daugherty, 26, of Chloride, N.M.

“The attack has the family concerned that the attack was not just an attempt to rob the property,” the growers association statement said. “They believe the assailants intended to kill all the party. The attackers were strategically placed around the lodge, and the men were fired upon from different areas.”

The Presidio County Sheriff’s Office immediately questioned that account in a statement Monday, saying “there is no evidence to support allegations of ‘cross-border violence.'” A Border Patrol spokesman called the alleged incident “highly unusual for our part of the border.”