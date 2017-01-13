Sandia tech transfer, TVC future still unclear

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Technology Venture Corp.’s future remains clouded during the National Nuclear Security Administration’s initial stages of transferring management of Sandia National Laboratories to Honeywell International.

Honeywell won a contract in December to take over management of Sandia operations from Lockheed Martin Corp., which has managed the lab since 1993. Lockheed created TVC that same year to help accelerate efforts to take new lab technologies to market as part of the U.S. Department of Energy’s mission to push technology transfer at all of its 17 national laboratories.

But about 90 percent of TVC’s $1.7 million annual budget is financed directly by Lockheed Martin. Until terms and conditions of Honeywell’s new contract with the NNSA are released, the nonprofit’s future mission and stability remain uncertain.

“We still don’t know, not until a transition plan between Honeywell and Lockheed Martin is on the table,” said TVC President and CEO John Freisinger.

NNSA held debriefings the first week of January with other companies that unsuccessfully sought the lab contract, opening a 10-day period for losing bidders to file a protest with NNSA over the Honeywell award, agency spokesman Al Stotts said in an email to the Journal. Bid protests could also be filed at the Court of Federal Claims.

Honeywell, which takes over Sandia on May 1, will run the lab with assistance from Northrop Grumman Corp., a global aerospace and defense technology company, and from the Universities Research Association, an 89-member consortium that helps build and operate laboratory facilities to promote research and education.

Honeywell must pursue technology transfer under the DOE mission. NNSA could ask Honeywell to continue working with TVC, but as a Lockheed-founded and funded entity, Honeywell likely proposed its own tech-transfer plan when seeking the contract, according to one analyst who has closely followed the bidding process.

If TVC is not in the contract, it could negotiate a new Lockheed-backed mission, or seek other funding sources. But in the meantime, TVC’s 12 employees know their jobs may be at risk, Freisinger said.

“We’ve had no layoffs, and none are planned,” he said. “We’re operating as normal.”

The organization is a key part of New Mexico efforts to build and grow new technology companies. It provides training, mentoring and other resources to startups, and it organizes the annual Deal Stream Summit to help new firms find funding. To date, nearly 300 companies have presented to hundreds of investors at the annual summit, with about 100 winning investments.

TVC also organizes the annual Flying 40 awards for the state’s fast-growing technology companies, sponsored by the Journal and other organizations.

Investors are closely monitoring the lab transition for changes, said Tom Brennan of Arch Venture Partners.

“We’re very hopeful that Honeywell and Northrop come in with a new approach,” Brennan said. “The lab needs more interaction with investors and entrepreneurs, market pull for new technologies and more capital to take them to market.”

Under Lockheed, Sandia has launched many novel initiatives, including streamlined licensing, cooperative technology showcase events with investors, and the opening of a new Center for Collaboration and Commercialization to provide more interaction with businesses.