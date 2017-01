.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Pasion Latin Fusion Restaurant in downtown Albuquerque is raising money to cover damage to its front window and walls.

Owner Elvis Bencomo said in an email that a driver lost control and ran into the restaurant earlier this month. However, the driver’s insurance did not fully cover the damage.

The restaurant at 722 Lomas NW will hold a “Donate What You Can Taco Tuesday” at 5 p.m. Tuesday . It also has opened a gofundme page.