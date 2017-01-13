Charges filed in Santa Fe crash that killed two

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SANTA FE – Charges have been filed against the driver of a car that T-boned another vehicle, killing two people, at a four-way stop in Santa Fe on Dec. 16.

Karimi Mansoor, 38, faces two counts of vehicular homicide for the crash that took place at Camino Carlos Rey and Plaza Verde, according to a Thursday arrest warrant.

Christopher Bryant, 30, and Ian Sweatt, 33, both of Santa Fe, were killed when a BMW driven south on Carlos Rey by Mansoor hit their Chevrolet Cobalt traveling east on Plaza Verde.

Mansoor walked away from the crash and was found not to have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to the police. Another motorist told police he saw Mansoor’s BMW go past him at 60 or 70 mph.

The accident investigation showed that the Cobalt in which Bryant and Sweatt were riding was going only 7 mph, based on documentation on its airbag controls, but that Monsoor’s car was going more than 50 mph, says the arrest warrant’s police affidavit.

“The evidence on scene proves that the black BMW could not have stopped at the posted stop sign,” states the affidavit.