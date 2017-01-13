Gladiators prepping for 2017 indoor football season

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

The Duke City Gladiators are to announce their 2017 indoor football schedule, and apparently much more, during a Tuesday news conference to preview the season.

Among other items: The team has made an offer letter to former NFL star receiver Terrell Owens. There was no word on Owens’ reply.

The Gladiators added Meadow Lemon to its coaching staff. Lemon is the son of the late Harlem Globetrotter Meadowlark Lemon.

Former UNM quarterback Donovan Porterie has signed to play for the club.

Duke City has partnered with the owners of the Albuquerque Dukes trademark for a special game night.