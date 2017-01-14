Hope boys, girls sweep into finals

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Unlike the night before, there was no quick start for the Hope Christian boys basketball team Friday night.

At least, not until the second half.

Preston Ulibarri’s 3-pointer broke a tie early in the third quarter and sparked a 12-0 run, and the Huskies went on to beat Shiprock 68-53 in the semifinals of Hope’s annual tournament.

Tonight at 7:30, two very familiar faces are squaring off in the finals. In fact, this will be the third straight year that the Huskies are facing West Las Vegas in the title game.

These two schools also have played in the last two Class 4A state championship contests.

The Dons beat Taos in the other semifinal on Friday. Shiprock did all it could to spoil the home team’s plans.

The Chieftains buried a barrage of 3-pointers late in the first half, including a rare 4-point play by Arvin Begay, to lead 31-30 at the break.

But tied at 34 just after halftime, Ulibarri hit from long range, forward Nelson Longmire added a couple of bunnies, and then Isaiah Dockery capped the run with a 3 of his own as Hope Christian (12-4) moved in front 46-34.

Shiprock (5-10) never threatened again.

“I thought we picked up the defense a little bit in the second half,” Hope coach Jim Murphy said. “I thought the guys came out with a lot more energy in the second half.”

Hope Christian, which was led by Longmire's 20 points, had a 45-point first quarter

quarter

Thursday against Zuni.

Landon Henderson had 13 points, team-best for Shiprock.

For West Las Vegas (12-3), point guard Isaiah Gallegos poured in 25 points to lead the Dons into the final.

– James Yodice

ELDORADO 63, RIO GRANDE 54: At Eldorado, the Eagles and Ravens finally finished a game they began on opening night. The teams played the final three quarters Friday; Trenton Gaither led Eldorado with 15 points.

The game Friday resumed at the start of the second quarter. A leaky roof forced the game to be postponed just before Thanksgiving.

ALBUQUERQUE HIGH 56, LA CUEVA 47: At Bulldog City, Lorenzo Cantoja had a team-best 18 points for the Bulldogs.

HIGHLAND 67, MANZANO 54: Taylor Turner scored 20 points, and the Hornets picked up a road win over their former District 2-6A rival.

District 2-6A rival.

Girls

HOPE TOURNAMENT SEMIFINALS: The host Huskies downed Los Lunas 41-34 in the semifinals. In what should be an extremely entertaining final – and what could even be a Class 4A state championship game preview – Hope (13-2) today at 5 p.m. takes on Shiprock (15-3), which beat Bloomfield 68-58 in the first semi on Friday.

Hope and Shiprock have the two best records in Class 4A so far this season.

The Tigers (9-7) trailed Hope 32-30 with just under five minutes left Friday

after a 3-pointer from Amber Trujillo.

Crucially, junior guard Destiny Holien responded at the other end for Hope Christian with a long baseline jumper that quickly stopped Los Lunas' momentum.

“I had the shot wide open, so I thought I’d take it,” said Holien, who finished with 11 points, second only to teammate Alivia Lewis’ 12. “We were looking for good advantage shots.”

Holien added two more baskets, including a three-point play, in the final moments to help the Huskies advance.

“Shiprock is such a talented team,” Holien said. “It’ll help us get ready for state.”

Hayley Torres had 14 points

Los Lunas.

– James Yodice

WEST MESA 62, FARMINGTON 34: In Farmington, sophomore guard Esperanza Varoz had a team-high 20 points, and West Mesa (12-1) held the Scorpions without a 3-pointer in the first half of a road trip to the Four Corners.

SANDIA 65, PIEDRA VISTA 50: In Farmington, Cara Liggins led the Matadors (11-2) with 18 points.