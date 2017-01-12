Man found dead in East Mountains indentified

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The man found dead under the Interstate 40 bridge by the Carnuel exit on Thursday has been identified as Luis Sanchez, according to a spokeswoman for the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office.

Sanchez, 33, appeared to have fallen off of the bridge, deputy Felicia Romero said, but deputies are investigating it as a suspicious death. Sanchez had been dead for several days before being discovered.

Romero said that deputies had to climb 62 feet below the bridge to recover the body.

Romero said that a cause of death has not been determined and that the investigation is ongoing.