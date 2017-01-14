Storm approaching New Mexico expected to drop snow, rain

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A storm system approaching New Mexico is expected to drop very heavy snow on mountains and other high terrain and heavy rainfall on other parts of the state.

The National Weather Service says conditions are expected to deteriorate through Saturday night with widespread precipitation anticipated through Sunday.

A winter storm warning was issued from late Saturday afternoon to late Monday afternoon for numerous mountainous areas, including the Sandias near Albuquerque and ranges near Ruidoso, Taos, Raton and Gallup.

Forecasters say precipitation amounts of 1 to 2 inches are likely, producing minor to moderate rises of water in arroyos and small streams and the Pecos River in eastern New Mexico.

Also, rain falling on snow in northern New Mexico may raise water levels in Rio Grande tributaries.