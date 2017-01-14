Man accused of burning girlfriend’s toddler

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police late Friday arrested a man who was wanted on suspicion of burning his girlfriend’s 15-month-old son, possibly leaving the child with permanent scars.

Michael Wayne Prudhomme, an 18 year old who goes by “Smoke,” has been charged with child abuse resulting in great bodily harm. He is being held without bond and made his first appearance in Metropolitan Court on Saturday morning.

A criminal complaint filed in court said that police were called to Lovelace Women’s Hospital on Nov. 22 on a report of a child with burn’s to his face. The child was transferred to University of New Mexico Hospital, where the medical team reported that he had severe and extensive wounds to his scalp, forehead, ears, behind the ears and neck. There was bruising under the toddler’s jaw, right cheek and forehead and he also had a broken wrist.

The child’s mother said she had left her son in Prudhomme’s sole care at an apartment they were staying in that morning and then went to work. He started texting her about four hours later saying that the child was injured, according to the complaint.

Police said witnesses at the apartment said that Prudhomme gave the child a bath, and when he rubbed him with a towel after the baby’s skin started peeling off.

Prudhomme and one of the witnesses took the child to Lovelace. But Prudhomme quickly left the hospital and police haven’t been able to locate him, according to the complaint.

Doctors told a detective that the child’s injuries appear to have been caused by forcing the baby’s head under hot flowing liquid, according to the complaint, and will require skin grafting and likely leave permanent scarring.

At one point the child’s hospitalization his swelling became so profound that he had to be moved to the pediatric intensive care because of concerns that his airway could be compromised, according to the complaint.