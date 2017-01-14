Firefighter charged with child abuse

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man identified in court documents as a Valencia County firefighter was arrested Thursday afternoon on suspicion that he broke his four-month-old daughter’s wrist.

Frank Lopez, 19, made his initial appearance on a child abuse resulting in great bodily harm charge on Saturday morning in Metropolitan Court in Albuquerque.

A criminal complaint filed in that court said that Lopez took his four-month-old daughter to University of New Mexico Hospital early Tuesday morning because the child had a red and apparently injured wrist. Both Lopez and the child’s mother told hospital staff they didn’t know how the child was injured, and the staff called the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office.

The complaint said that the Children Youth and Families Division took temporary custody of the little girl.

A deputy wrote in the complaint that a pediatrician said that the child didn’t have a “common” break and the girl must have suffered some sort of physical abuse.

After initially not providing an explanation for how the child was injured, Lopez told an investigator that he was changing the girl’s diaper and she rolled away from him, so her grabbed her wrist to prevent her from falling off the bed, according to the complaint. He said he then observed redness on her arm and immediately took her to the hospital.

Jail records indicate that Lopez was released from the Metropolitan Detention Center on Thursday, the same day he was booked.

He could not be reached for comment on Saturday.