Shooting makes all the difference as Lobo women lose

Bombs away took on a whole new meaning Saturday at the Pit.

Colorado State’s women’s basketball team put on a 3-point shooting clinic in the second half, scorching the nets on its way to a 78-63 victory over the University of New Mexico.

Neither the final score nor most of the game’s statistics told the tale of this one. UNM (8-8, 4-2 Mountain West) dominated most of the hustle categories, outrebounded the Rams 52-35 and led for much of the game.

Then 3-point shooting changed everything.

Colorado State (12-5, 4-1) drained 18 3-pointers, including a dazzling 12-for-19 performance after halftime. The Lobos went 7 for 31 from long range and, despite outplaying the visitors in several areas, simply could not keep pace. UNM outscored CSU 15-0 in fastbreak points, 20-0 on second-chance points – and lost.

“Give them credit,” UNM coach Mike Bradbury said of the Rams. “They’re good for a reason. We did some things to disrupt them, but 12-of-19 from 3 in the second half is too much to overcome. They were lights out.”

The final score was hard to see coming as UNM’s 1-3-1 zone kept the Rams off balance for most of the day. CSU got numerous good looks from beyond the arc but was hitting just often enough to stay within striking distance.

Jaisa Nunn, who scored 16 points off the bench for the Lobos, hit a 3-pointer to give her team a 48-37 lead with 2:50 left in the third quarter.

Then the barrage began.

Myanne Hamm swished three of her four 3-pointers during a stunning 32-5 tear over a span of 8 minutes, 33 seconds. The Rams hit 9 of 10 from 3-point range during the surge.

“We got lucky and made some shots,” CSU coach Ryun Williams said with a shrug. “We had to make some against (UNM’s) zone. We said at halftime, ‘We’ll either get our butts blown out or we’ll start hitting outside. Luckily, we got it going.”

Hamm (6 of 33 from 3-point range coming in but 4 of 7 Saturday) was one of three Rams players with four made 3s. She was one of five to score in double figures, leading CSU with 16 points.

UNM’s Mykiel Burleson finished with a team-high 17 points and went 3-for-

6

from behind the arc. Her teammates went a combined 4 for 25.

“Twenty-eight of our 31 (3-point shots) were open looks,” Bradbury said. “You’ve got to be able to make those to beat a good team. We’re capable of making them, but the last two games we’ve been about as bad as you can be.”

The Lobos went 0-for-19 from 3-point range in a 56-42 loss at UNLV on Wednesday.

Junior Cherise Beynon, who scored 15 points but was 3-for-13 from long range (and 5-of-24 overall) Saturday, conceded 3-point shooting was the deciding factor. Asked if she had seen a team shoot better than CSU did in the second half, Beynon said, “Yeah, on TV highlight shows. That’s about it.”

Beynon and UNM’s other guards were forced to start launching once CSU took the lead. The Rams double- and triple-teamed Nunn and Richelle van der Keijl inside.

“I thought we did a really good job scoring and being very active in the first half,” Beynon said, “but when they started hitting all those 3s the momentum changed. We couldn’t make enough shots to keep up with them.”

UNM effectively slowed reigning MWC player of the year Ellen Nystrom, who scored nine points and attempted just three shots. But Nystrom, who sat out much of the first half in foul trouble, racked up seven points, six rebounds and five assists in the second half.

“She’s kind of our Peyton Manning out there,” Williams said. “She’s able to make the right pass when we need it.”

CSU’s 18 3-pointers were not a season high. The Rams hit 20 against New Mexico Highlands, but Williams admitted Saturday’s performance in front of 5,816 Pit fans was more significant.

“We have so much respect for New Mexico and these fans, this environment,” Williams said. “We’re pretty proud of that second half. It’s not easy to do that here.”

Wednesday

Boise State at UNM, 7 p.m., 610 AM