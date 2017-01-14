Pedestrian killed in crash north of Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. — A pedestrian was killed in a crash north of Santa Fe early Saturday, according to New Mexico State Police.
Eldon Enjady, 29, of Mescalero died in the crash that happened around 3 a.m. at mile marker 177 on U.S. 84/285, south of Pojoaque, police said.
State Police in a news release said the initial investigation shows a vehicle traveling south hit Enjady, who was walking in the middle of the roadway. Enjady was pronounced dead at the scene.
The vehicle driver suffered non-life threatening injuries, and was transported for medical treatment.
State Police said the crash remains under investigation.
