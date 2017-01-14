Man dies in Hagerman after being pinned under truck

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — State Police say an elderly man in southeastern New Mexico was killed after being trapped under a truck on Saturday.

Police were called to the scene at 413 Stephens Road in Hagerman, located in Chaves County, around noon and learned that 96-year-old Lecil L. Warren had become trapped under a pickup truck and was unconscious, according to a news release.

Crash-scene evidence showed that Warren had gotten out of the vehicle and failed to put into park. “The vehicle began to move in reverse and Mr. Warren was struck by the vehicle and became trapped underneath,” police said.

Emergency responders extricated Warren from under the vehicle, but were unable to resuscitate him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.