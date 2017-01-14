Officers respond to ‘disturbance’ at Cottonwood Mall

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Law enforcement officers swarmed Cottonwood Mall in northwest Albuquerque shortly before it closed on Saturday night due to what police described as a “disturbance.”

Albuquerque police officers and Bernalillo County deputies were on-scene.

Police have only said the incident is related to a disturbance involving mall security. Police said no one was injured.

A mall employee told the Journal that panicked shoppers started running for the exits around 8:40 p.m.

Tactical officers Saturday evening could be seen guarding the entrances to mall, and many police officers could also be seen moving inside the mall.