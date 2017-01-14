Officers respond to ‘disturbance’ at Cottonwood Mall

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer
Saturday, January 14th, 2017 at 9:39pm
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Law enforcement officers responded to a reported disturbance at Cottonwood Mall on the West Side on Saturday evening. (Ryan Boetel/Journal)

Law enforcement officers swarmed Cottonwood Mall in northwest Albuquerque shortly before it closed on Saturday night due to what police described as a “disturbance.”

Albuquerque police officers and Bernalillo County deputies were on-scene.

Police have only said the incident is related to a disturbance involving mall security. Police said no one was injured.

A mall employee told the Journal that panicked shoppers started running for the exits around 8:40 p.m.

Tactical officers Saturday evening could be seen guarding the entrances to mall, and many police officers could also be seen moving inside the mall.

