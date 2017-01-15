Watch your back and keep ‘surfers’ from snaring ID

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Ever wait in a long line until you finally get to pay, only to notice that the person behind you is just a little too close?

It happened recently to Will Dorian, an Albuquerque sergeant with the police department’s organized crime unit.

Here’s what he told the lurking shopper, in no uncertain terms: “You are invading my personal space.”

It worked. The guy backed off, and Dorian thwarted a possible theft of his debit card PIN.

These kinds of overly friendly shoppers are known to police as “shoulder surfers,” Dorian says. What they’re after is information from your card, which they can get while closely watching as you make a transaction.

The best prevention is to be aware of your surroundings and make sure no one can see your information. That might mean being as blunt as Dorian, but you can also just put your hand over the keypad while typing in your number.

“Don’t be bashful,” Dorian advises. “Let them know. They’re looking for someone who’s not paying attention.”

The same advice goes when you’re punching in numbers at an ATM.

Another thing to be aware of when using cash machines: scammers can install devices that copy card numbers.

Take a look before you insert. In fact, take a little pull. If the machine doesn’t seem sturdy or you see obvious tampering, walk away.

Some of the skimmers local police have seen are sophisticated and install devices that are hard to detect, but other efforts are remarkably crude. Dorian said. Albuquerque officers confiscated one device that was attached to an ATM with Duct tape. “It should be have been obvious (to the bank customer), but it worked,” he said.

The future of consumer security might lie in a credit card that blinks.

A French digital security company, Oberthur Technologies, has come up with a card that has a constantly changing three-digit code.

That’s the number, often on the back of a card, that online merchants use for card-not-present transactions. Entering the security code verifies that you physically have the card.

However, thieves can steal that number along with the full credit card number.

The new technology uses a lithium-ion, battery-powered mini-screen on the back of the card that refreshes every hour or so, blinking out a whole new security number, according to Oberthur’s website.

That means if thieves steal someone’s credit card information, they would have to shop quickly and furiously because after an hour, the security code would expire.

The company says online merchants would not have to change their website or operations to accept the cards.

The technology is expected to come to the U.S. this year, according to the Los Angeles Times, but one industry analyst says he’s not sure how quickly it will catch on.

Matt Schultz, senior analyst with creditcards.com, says he hears more talk about fighting fraud with biometrics, such as facial recognation or fingerprint identification.

However, “credit card companies are always looking for any kind of technological advantage they can get to help them get a leg up on fraud,” Schultz says.

Ellen Marks is assistant business editor at the Albuquerque Journal. Contact her at emarks@abqjournal.com or 505-823-3842 if you are aware of what sounds like a scam. To report a scam to law enforcement, contact the New Mexico Consumer Protection Division toll-free at 1-844-255-9210.