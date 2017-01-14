League looking into postgame altercation between UNM, CSU

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Journal video showing Colorado State player Emmanuel Omogbo and University of New Mexico assistant coach Terrence Rencher in a verbal altercation and the Rams player having to be physically restrained by his head coach is putting the Lobo basketball team in the national spotlight for the second consecutive weekend.

The Lobos snapped a three-game losing streak in a physical, chippy 84-71 win that they led by as many as 21 points. The two teams’ players jabbered in pregame warmups Saturday morning at Moby Arena, even with no coaches around. They nearly got into a fight after a hard screen by Lobo Joe Furstinger. And after the game, there was a heated, profane exchange in the parking lot with CSU head coach Larry Eustachy then trying to restrain one of his players.

By Saturday night, the Mountain West Conference asked both schools not to comment on the video-recorded incident and issued this statement: “The Mountain West is aware of the situation surrounding the New Mexico at Colorado State men’s basketball game played on Saturday afternoon. The Conference office has had multiple communications with both institutions and a review is already underway.”

During warmups, UNM players said, the CSU players were making comments about the Lobos coaches about to lose their jobs. UNM came in on a three-game losing streak and amid fan unhappiness, especially after blowing a 25-point lead at home to Nevada last week and losing at home Tuesday to UNLV.

UNM (10-8, 3-3 MWC) led 44-34 at halftime. When the Lobos returned to the court to warm up, the Rams had two basketballs to warm up but none were available for the Lobos. That led Elijah Brown to yell at midcourt “That’s OK. We still up 10. We still winning.”

After the game, Brown acknowledged there was plenty of trash talk, especially between him and opposing fans.

“Obviously we’ve just got to play basketball at the end of the day,” Brown said, “but when it comes down to it, we’re not going to take anything. Especially on the road, we’ve got to have our defenses up — take the battle to them instead of them taking it to us.”

Xavier Adams, the Lobo junior who is out for the year with an ACL tear, found two basketballs in a hallway for the team to warm up. During the game, he talked from the bench back and forth to CSU senior guard Gian Clavell.

With 2:10 left to play, CSU had on a full court press and Furstinger set a pick on CSU’s J.D. Paige that knocked him down. Furstinger turned and flexed, like “The Incredible Hulk,” after doing so. No foul was called. Furstinger then ran down court and bumped another Ram.

Eustachy later said the screen was clean. But the flex didn’t sit well with any of the announced crowd of 3,418. As players on both teams got in each others’ faces, Rencher and UNM associate head coach Chris Harriman left the bench to help separate the players. But leaving the bench carries an automatic ejection.

Said Brown, “You can watch the play. Our man Joe just stood there. He didn’t move. He didn’t throw a shoulder into him. He just stood there. We were talking on the bench, I would be mad at the (CSU) big who just decided to run down the floor and didn’t call out a screen.”

Omogbo, one of the two CSU big men on the court at the time, was most vocal during the stoppage in play, and he had to be restrained by coaches. Clavell walked to midcourt and yelled to nobody in particular, “We know who we are! We got to go there. I promise you when we get there, we’re going to kick the (expletive) out of them.”

As the final seconds ticked away, he walked over to press row and told two reporters, “I promise you. We’re going to get them.”

Coloradoan reporter Keegan Pope is reporting a Lobos assistant said after postgame handshakes (while Rencher and Harriman were already in locker room) that the Rams should focus on grades and domestic violence. CSU has three academically ineligible players; Clavell has been arrested twice in the past 18 months and accused of domestic violence against his girlfriend.

Pope did not hear first-hand any of the alleged comments from UNM assistants. The Lobos, through a spokeswoman, emphatically denied the claim, but would not comment further.

As the Lobos were loading their team bus, Omogbo walked out of the arena and said something to Rencher, who stood with two other Lobo assistants. Rencher responded and as they got close to each other, the Journal began to record.

Omogbo at one point said, “You’re lucky my coach is holding me back. I’d whoop your ass.” Eustachy, while holding his player back and looking back over his shoulder at Rencher, said, “Will you grow up, (expletive) head?”

Rencher, standing motionless, replied, “I’m right here.”

Lana Eustachy, Larry’s wife, at one point came over and asked Rencher if he knew what Omogbo has been through. Rencher said yes. Omogbo’s parents were killed in a fire one year ago this month.

Later, as Omogbo was still yelling, Rencher said, “Learn how to lose, boy. That’s all.”

Eustachy later told ESPN that Rencher tried picking a fight with Omogbo, but Neal told ESPN he doesn’t feel Rencher did anything wrong while the player approaching aggressively.