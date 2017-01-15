.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

DEVELOPING STORY — This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Officers are conducting a homicide investigation in northeast Albuquerque after police discovered a body at the Motel 6 on University and Interstate 40 Sunday morning, according to an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman.

Officers were responding to a “shots fired” call at the motel shortly around 8 a.m. when the body was found, officer Simon Drobik said.

Police have not released the age, gender, or the cause of death. However, a violent crimes call-out was initiated, Drobik said.

Drobik said that officers are canvassing the area for more information, and that no one is in custody.