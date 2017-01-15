UNM statement regarding post game incident at CSU

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

The University of New Mexico on Sunday afternoon issued the following statement in the aftermath of Saturday’s postgame incident between Lobo basketball assistant coach Terrence Rencher and Colorado State player Emmanuel Omogbo and CSU head coach Larry Eustachy. Video of the incident can be seen at the bottom of this article.

“As an institution, we have been asked not to comment regarding the incidents that happened during and following our game at Colorado State while the Mountain West conducts a review. While we welcome this review by the MW Office several early reports on the matter are blatantly false and we believe the situation should be corrected immediately.

First, while both Coach Terrence Rencher and Coach Chris Harriman were ejected from the game for leaving the bench, they did so during a stoppage in play. It is clearly seen on video that they were diffusing a potentially volatile situation and making sure the UNM players on the court did not get involved. Secondly, it has been reported by multiple outlets that Coach Rencher laughed when he was asked if he understood the personal tragedy faced by Emmanuel Omogbo in the past year. That is categorically false, and video and eye witness accounts have confirmed the inaccuracy. We believe that the false accusation of such a heartless act needed to be addressed immediately.

While we are concerned and frustrated by the events of yesterday, the false accusations called for our immediate comment as we await the report from the Conference.”

All further questions should be directed to the Mountain West offices.”

Here is video taken of the incident taken

VIDEO: CSU's Emmanuel Omogbo came outside & started argument w/ UNM coaches, Terrence Rencher in particular. Larry Eustachy pulled hom away. pic.twitter.com/Dq9CbvVOBd — Geoff Grammer (@GeoffGrammer) January 14, 2017

The Mountain West offices on Saturday issued the following statement:

“The Mountain West is aware of the situation surrounding the New Mexico at Colorado State men’s basketball game played on Saturday afternoon. The Conference office has had multiple communications with both institutions and a review is already underway.”