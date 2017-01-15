Police: Oklahoma man killed in rollover crash in New Mexico

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

RATON, N.M. — Authorities say an Oklahoma man is dead after a crash involving a commercial vehicle in northeastern New Mexico.

New Mexico State Police say the accident occurred around 3:00 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 25 near Raton.

They say the vehicle exited the roadway and hit a guard rail on the right shoulder of the roadway, causing the vehicle to roll into its side.

Police say 38-year-old Michael Brad Arrington of Duncan, Oklahoma was driving the commercial vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

They say the crash remains under investigation.