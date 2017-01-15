UNM football: Juco QB commits

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Lobos, it appears, have their junior college quarterback.

Cameron Burston, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound QB from Contra Costa College in San Pablo, Calif., announced his commitment to UNM on Sunday via Twitter.

Burston, listed at 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, threw for 3,852 yards and 49 touchdowns the past two seasons at Contra Costa. Last season, he rushed for 521 yards on 155 carries.

Burston told the Journal via Twitter that he is not a mid-year transfer and will not enroll for the 2017 spring semester. He plans to sign with UNM next month.

The UNM coaching staff had made signing a junior college quarterback a priority, recruiting Jordan Ta’amu from New Mexico Military Institute and Rathen Ricedorff out of Mesa (Ariz.) Community College. But Ta’amu signed with Ole Miss, Ricedorff opting for Boise State.

With Burston, the Lobos would have four scholarship quarterbacks entering signing day on Feb. 1. He would join 2017 senior and incumbent starter Lamar Jordan, junior JaJuan Lawson and redshirt freshman Tevaka Tuioti.

A 2015 high school graduate, Burston committed to San Jose State out of Stellar Prep in Oakland, Calif. but wound up at Contra Costa instead.

He committed to Fresno State in August but withdrew his commitment after Bulldogs coach Tim DeRuyter was fired during the season.